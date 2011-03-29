Memories of Michael Boyle

Sister remembers an 'exceptional' firefighter

Michael was an exceptional firefighter who loved his job but loved his family dearly. His mother Barbara, father Jimmy, brothers Peter and Jimmy, sisters Mary and Jeanne, and nieces Amanda and Diana meant the world to him.

He would check on every family member at least once a week if not more. Michael was a truly amazing uncle, brother, and son. He is greatly missed. We all believe he is our angel looking down on us. Not a day goes by where we do not think of him.

R.I.P. MICHAEL BOYLE. You are truly loved and missed.

Love,

Mary & Amanda Lynch, Fairport, NY