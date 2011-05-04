911-anniversary

Memories of Ray Downey

Remembered for 'knowledge and bravery'

I was the Chief of Safety for the FDNY and worked alongside Ray at many fires and emergencies. He was in a class all by himself, a fine man and an extremely knowledgeable Chief officer. Myself and Chief Ganci consulted withy Ray on 9/11 just before he entered the Marriott Hotel and the South Tower. He was performing a close-up inspection of the structural integrity and the collapse potential of the towers. He will always be remembered for his knowledge and bravery.


Albert Turi
FDNY Retired

