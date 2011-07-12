Memories of Richard Caproni

Friend: 'My love to you all'

I think of the Caproni family often, hoping everyone is doing well. The camping trip would that have been to Myrtle Beach with the Wagon Master? My love to all of you.

Sheila Granfield Scales, Copiague

Golfing to honor Rich

As the 10 year anniversary approaches, it still hasn't gotten easier. Rich was a great friend, my oldest friend. Growing up together and sharing so many great memories is something I look back on fondly. Rich was an amazing guy whose time with us was too short. Rich's circle of friends stretched far and wide. He had an amazing ability to bring people together with his personality and humor. I am blessed to have been introduced to that ever expanding group of friends, with whom we keep his memory alive every year with a golf outing to honor both Rich and his dear friend Mike Hannan, also lost on 9/11. It's with a heavy heart we journey to a golf course in the Poconos, a place he used to visit with a small group of friends. Once there, we spend more time celebrating their lives and the time we got to spend with them, rather than dwelling on the way they were taken from us. This group of us some 100 strong will never let the memory of our friends be forgotten. My heart goes out to the Capronis as the anniversary once again approaches. You are always in our thoughts and prayers.

Robert Doht, Amityville