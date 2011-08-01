Memories of Terry McShane
Colleague: Working with him was a blast
I was lucky enough to work for Terry in the 45th Precinct in the Bronx. He was one of those sergeants who you would walk though fire for.
A night driving around with him was more like a night cruising with a friend rather than your boss. I was lucky enough to be driving with him on a night that turned out to be one of the more exciting nights of my police career and that was mostly because of him.
When he transferred to the 100th Pct., I was disappointed, but I understood. I bumped into him not long afterwards at a police funeral and ended up talking to him for almost a half hour, just about life and catching up.
Not too many days go by when I don't think of Terry and the other friends I lost on that day. I'm glad to have read that his family is doing well.
Nick DiPalo, Hicksville
NYPD (ret'd.)