Memories of Thomas Butler

I remember working with Bill, and then Tommy at our part time job up at High School West. The both of them so loved being FDNY firemen, and we could talk about the job all day. Billy was so proud of Tommy, and I remember how happy Tom was when he got into Squad 1 in Brooklyn.

I'll never forget the sight of Billy, with Dennis and Lee, down at the site looking for their sons and not having the words to express my sorrow for them. All I could do then, as now, is continue to pray for them, and their families. To Billy, I hope you find comfort in the memories of Tom, and the knowledge that he turned out to be a man any parents would be proud of, or happy to have their daughter come home with.

Daniel Murphy