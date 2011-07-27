Memories of William Fallon

A letter from daughter to 'Daddy'

Hey Daddy,

I want to tell people: Have you ever felt a building sway? I have. Do you know how small taxis look when you are 103 floors up? I do. Do you know the exact time to jump when an elevator is about to stop, so it feels like you’re flying? No? I did and all before the age of 11, because my dad had the best job at the coolest place in the whole entire world.

Remember those days in the city, waking up super early to catch the train, and going to the donut man for breakfast? You used to always let me play on the extra computer; who knows what I must have done to that thing. You had that white board in your office and it was so much fun to draw on. Also, getting lunch and sitting by the palm trees in the Winter Garden, then having some chocolate chip Italian ices and eating them in front of the fountain.

Remember those trips you took us on? Did you ever think how much they would affect me? We walked across the Continental Divide, down the Grand Canyon, up many mountains, around geysers, and swam under the sea. Who knew I would devote my life to studying these things. I’m in college now, aren’t you proud of me? And I have you to thank for everything because you pushed me in the right direction and even though I had to grow up without you, you influenced the most important part of my life.

Remember those nights at home? I miss your chicken enchiladas, I haven’t had one since you have been gone. You always had a milkshake for me when you picked me up from dance and who knew McDonald’s had so many flavors! We loved to sing, even though both of us know we can’t; blasting the radio to our song singing along to “Takin’ Care of Business” on our way to the library. I’ve outgrown my baseball mitt and my pink football was thrown out many years ago, but I still root for our Mets. You used to take me to the YMCA every Saturday for swim lessons and now I am the one teaching those same lessons to new kids. You tried to teach me how to skateboard, and now I can put a skateboard together, even though I still can’t ride one!

Though I’ve grown now, I drive a car that I own. I’ve had more jobs than I can count on one hand. I am looking at graduate schools to apply to. I even have a credit card! I am still and always will be your little girl and it hurts every day not having you here with me to hold my hand and help me stay on the slippery dangerous trail that is life like you used to when we would hike out west. I love you so much and miss you every day.

Gotcha Back,

Kathleen Fallon, Babylon Village