Remembering 9/11 with a song

This is a song I recently wrote inspired by your articles and by the killing of Osama bin Laden:

The growing love in your heart

Contrasts the sadness in your eyes

The smile on your face

Can’t disguise your cries

The feelings in your mind

Contradicts the current time

Will the boy bring you joy

Will he stead your sighs

Will he understand

Will he know when he grows

Why he can’t hold his hand

Where it is that he goes

Will you call him Brad

Named after his dad

He will bring you joy

He will replace the sad

He will understand

He will know when he grows

Why he can’t hold his hand

Where it is that he goes

Philip Schulman, Commack

