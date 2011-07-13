911-anniversary

Remembering 9/11 with a song

This is a song I recently wrote inspired by your articles and by the killing of Osama bin Laden:

The growing love in your heart
Contrasts the sadness in your eyes
The smile on your face
Can’t disguise your cries

The feelings in your mind
Contradicts the current time
Will the boy bring you joy
Will he stead your sighs

Will he understand
Will he know when he grows
Why he can’t hold his hand
Where it is that he goes

Will you call him Brad
Named after his dad
He will bring you joy
He will replace the sad

He will understand
He will know when he grows
Why he can’t hold his hand
Where it is that he goes

Philip Schulman, Commack
 

More on this topic

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?