Remembering 9/11 with a song
This is a song I recently wrote inspired by your articles and by the killing of Osama bin Laden:
The growing love in your heart
Contrasts the sadness in your eyes
The smile on your face
Can’t disguise your cries
The feelings in your mind
Contradicts the current time
Will the boy bring you joy
Will he stead your sighs
Will he understand
Will he know when he grows
Why he can’t hold his hand
Where it is that he goes
Will you call him Brad
Named after his dad
He will bring you joy
He will replace the sad
He will understand
He will know when he grows
Why he can’t hold his hand
Where it is that he goes
Philip Schulman, Commack