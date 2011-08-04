911-anniversary

Ten years after 9/11, a poem by Sy Rosen

Grandpa, will you watch me dance?

Grandpa, would you listen if I sing?

And Grandpa, can you tell me a love story, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, can you look at the pioture I drew?

Grandpa, would you taste the cookie I baked?

And Grandpa, can you catch the ball, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, could you ask me a hard question?

Grandpa, would you tell me a funny joke?

And Grandpa, can you show me a magic trick, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, what was I like when I was little?

Grandpa, was my daddy like me, when he was small?

And Grandpa, could you tell me, do I look like him, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Sy Rosen, Port Washington

