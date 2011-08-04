Ten years after 9/11, a poem by Sy Rosen

Grandpa, will you watch me dance?

Grandpa, would you listen if I sing?

And Grandpa, can you tell me a love story, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, can you look at the pioture I drew?

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Grandpa, would you taste the cookie I baked?

And Grandpa, can you catch the ball, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, could you ask me a hard question?

Grandpa, would you tell me a funny joke?

And Grandpa, can you show me a magic trick, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Grandpa, what was I like when I was little?

Grandpa, was my daddy like me, when he was small?

And Grandpa, could you tell me, do I look like him, if you try?

And Grandpa, would you hold me if I cry?

Sy Rosen, Port Washington