The Newsbeats sang about bread and butter, but if you like toast and jam, try Blossom Meadow Farms’ blueberry-Cara Cara orange jam, which recently won first place at the 2023 International Flavor Awards. Made with the help of pollinating mason bees, 9-ounce jars run $15, while six-jar gift sets with an assortment of the farm’s many award winning flavors – including red raspberry-blood orange and strawberry jams; $85 at Blossom Meadow Farms in Cutchogue. Credit: Laura Klahre