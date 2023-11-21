Bobbi Brown makeup
Some of the hottest makeup around (it’s named after a street in East Hampton, by the way) from makeup guru Bobbi Brown, comes in a sparkling, four- piece, limited edition celebratory "pink champagne” edition; Jones Road, East Hampton and jonesroadbeauuty.com
$72
