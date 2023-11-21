Bobbi Brown makeup

Some of the hottest makeup around (it’s named after a street in East Hampton, by the way) from makeup guru Bobbi Brown, comes in a sparkling, four- piece, limited edition celebratory "pink champagne” edition; Jones Road, East Hampton and jonesroadbeauuty.com 

$72

Some of the hottest makeup around (it’s named after a street in East Hampton, by the way) from makeup guru Bobbi Brown, comes in a sparkling, four- piece, limited edition celebratory "pink champagne” edition; Jones Road, East Hampton and jonesroadbeauuty.com 

$72

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME