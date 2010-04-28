1-800-Flowers' $5.9M loss is down from

1-800-Flowers.com Inc.,Carle Place, floristNet income: Loss of $5.9 million in the third

quarter, ended March 28, compared with loss of $64.3 million in the year-ago

quarter.

Net revenue: $155.5 million, compared with $154.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Outlook: The company saw "significant underperformance" in its flower delivery business, chief executive Jim McCann said. He said, however, "We have made significant changes to our go-forward marketing and merchandising plans for the consumer floral category, and we are confident that we will see solid improvement in this category."

Company statement: "Outside of the Valentine holiday, we have seen improving trends in consumer demand, gross margin and average order value for the past 12 months. We believe these trends bode well for our current fiscal fourth quarter, which includes the key Mother's Day holiday, and for significant improvement in consumer floral results in fiscal 2011," McCann said.