1-800-Flowers.com quarterly revenue, net income edge up

1-800-Flowers.com Inc. on Tuesday reported that revenue and net income in the second quarter rose slightly, driven primarily by the company’s floral, gourmet food and gift baskets business.

The Carle Place-based online florist and gift company’s revenue for its fiscal 2017 second quarter ending on Jan. 1 increased 1.1 percent to $554.6 million, compared with $548.4 million a year earlier. The company’s net income was $62.9 million, compared with $61.5 million in the same period in 2016.

“During the fiscal second quarter, we achieved consolidated top and bottom-line growth in what was a challenging consumer environment throughout much of the holiday season,” 1-800-Flowers chief executive Chris McCann said in a statement, adding that total growth revenue was more “modest” than the company’s expectations.

Revenue for the gourmet food and gift basket segment increased 0.6 percent to $436.9 million compared with the prior year period. Consumer floral revenue increased 3.1 percent to $97.8 million, while BloomNet Wire Service revenue increased 4.2 percent to $20.5 million.

The “positive results [from its floral and BloomNet businesses] were partially offset by slower overall growth at Harry & David, our largest brand in food gifting, which accounts for the majority of total revenues during the quarter,” McCann said.

1-800-Flowers revised its forecast revenue for fiscal 2017 to growth of 3 to 4 percent, down from 4 percent to 5 percent.

Shares of 1-800-Flowers dropped 65 cents, or 6.7 percent, to close at $9 on the Nasdaq Stock Market Tuesday. The shares are up almost 27 percent in the past year.