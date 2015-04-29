1-800-Flowers.com reports revenue boost from Harry & David

1-800-Flowers.com Inc. Tuesday reported that revenues received a nearly 30 percent lift in the third quarter, driven by its acquisition last year of Oregon-based gift-basket retailer Harry & David.

The Carle Place-based online florist and gift company reported a wider adjusted net loss, $8.5 million, which compares with a net loss of $1.4 million in the same period a year earlier.

Adjustments include $1.7 million in acquisition-related integration costs, and a $3.4 million loss in revenue due to the lingering impact of the Thanksgiving Day fire at its Fannie May warehouse and distribution center in Maple Heights, Ohio. The fire severely damaged the facility, which remains closed.

Those functions have been moved to other locations, the Fannie May inventories have been rebuilt, and stores are now fully stocked. The damage cost the company more than $30 million, which was recouped through insurance.

1-800-Flowers.com said its revenue from continuing operations grew 29.3 percent from $179.6 million a year earlier to $232.2 million for the fiscal 2015 third quarter ended March 29.

The revenue growth primarily reflects contributions from Harry & David, which the company acquired for $142.5 million on Sept. 30, 2014.

After the earnings call shares of 1-800-Flowers rose Tuesday on the Nasdaq Stock Market and closed up 10.79 percent to $12.01.