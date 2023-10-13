Hackers selling 23andMe data





23andMe says it is investigating “suspicious activity” where “threat actors” accessed customer accounts. The genetic testing company did not elaborate, but reports in The Washington Post and Wired said hackers were selling information on potentially millions of 23andMe customers, charging $1,000 for 100 profiles or $100,000 for 100,000 profiles.

The first batch of data for sale contained screen names, locations and birth dates mainly of customers of Jewish ancestry, the Post and Wired said. 23andMe confirmed that the information contained “samples” of genuine data but said it didn’t include highly sensitive raw genetic data.

23andMe said it didn’t believe its systems were breached but that hackers used “recycled login credentials” where customers used the same username and password from other websites that had been hacked.

Bumble BFF

Dating app Bumble has rolled out a stand-alone app aimed at finding friends. Credit: Bumble

Bumble wants to help you find friends and lovers. The matchmaking company has rolled out Bumble for Friends, a stand-alone application separate from the popular Bumble dating app. Bumble says Bumble for Friends is expressly not a dating app but is instead aimed at people looking for “meaningful platonic connections” and can be used to create group get-togethers of like-minded individuals.

Not OK with business A.I.

A salesforce.com study of consumers found that half didn’t trust businesses to use A.I. ethically. Credit: AFP via Getty Images / Marco Bertorello

Businesses have jumped aboard the artificial intelligence bandwagon to communicate with consumers and showcase products. But their customers are wary. A salesforce.com study of consumers found that half didn’t trust businesses to use A.I. ethically. And 89% were concerned about companies using A.I. bots to pose as humans, saying companies should be forthright about who — or what — is communicating with consumers.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Amazon launches internet satellites

Amazon sent its first two internet satellites to orbit earlier this month, a key step toward providing broadband access to millions of people who live in remote or rural areas. Credit: AP / Terry Renna

Amazon stretched its reach to space, sending its first two internet satellites to orbit, a key step toward building out a constellation of more than 3,000 satellites it hopes will compete with Elon Musk’s Starlink system to provide online access to millions. The goal is to connect the many millions of people in rural and remote areas without access to broadband. — THE WASHINGTON POST