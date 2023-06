After asking a group of about 50 people gathered for a vigil to remain silent for five minutes in honor of the five people still unaccounted for, Raquel Sipp kneels with a candle at the scene of where an apartment building partially collapsed two days earlier, in Davenport, Iowa, Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Five residents of the six-story apartment building remained unaccounted for and authorities feared at least two of them might be stuck inside rubble that was too dangerous to search. Credit: AP/Erin Hooley