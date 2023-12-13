Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was down 21.75 cents at $5.8525 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 5.75 cents at $4.5675 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 10.50 cents at $3.6475 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 16.25 cents at $13.0750 a bushel.

Beef lower, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost .75 cent at $1.6695 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.88 cents at $2.1737 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs advanced .10 cent at $.6792 a pound.

