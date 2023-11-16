Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. fell 7 cents at $5.5350 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4 cents at $4.7475 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .50 cent at 3.5125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 24.75 cents at $13.6025 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 3.02 cents at $1.7475 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $2.2927 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.7147 a pound.
