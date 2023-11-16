Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. fell 7 cents at $5.5350 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4 cents at $4.7475 a bushel, Dec. oats was off .50 cent at 3.5125 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans declined 24.75 cents at $13.6025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell 3.02 cents at $1.7475 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was off .05 cent at $2.2927 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .42 cent at $.7147 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thomas Valva's mother rejects settlement … 5 charged with conspiring to smuggle fentanyl … Taliban victim thanks LI doctors Credit: Newsday

After scathing report, Santos won't seek reelection ... Thomas Valva's mother rejects settlement ... Clean Slate Act ... What's up on LI  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Thomas Valva's mother rejects settlement … 5 charged with conspiring to smuggle fentanyl … Taliban victim thanks LI doctors Credit: Newsday

After scathing report, Santos won't seek reelection ... Thomas Valva's mother rejects settlement ... Clean Slate Act ... What's up on LI  

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE25¢ for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime