Grains, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was up 13.50 cents at $6.2925 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 3.75 cents at $4.83 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 4.75 cents at $3.7550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 1.75 cents at $13.1575 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose .72 cent at $1.6822 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.55 cents at $2.2090 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs advanced 1.43 cents at $.7190 a pound.

