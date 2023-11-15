Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 9.50 cents at $5.7125 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.7350 a bushel; Dec. oats lost 11.75 cents at $3.4825 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 27.50 cents at $13.8750 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .07 cent at $1.7675 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle lost .62 cent at $2.2960 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell .27 cent at $.7220 a pound.

