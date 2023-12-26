Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. advanced 20 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7.25 cents at $4.8025 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 8.75 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 13.50 cents at $13.1325 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7057 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $2.2275 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 2.05 cents at $.6930 a pound.