Grains higher, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Mar. advanced 20 cents at $6.3625 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 7.25 cents at $4.8025 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 8.75 cents at $3.6825 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 13.50 cents at $13.1325 a bushel.
Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .52 cent at $1.7057 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .80 cent at $2.2275 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell 2.05 cents at $.6930 a pound.
Leandra's Law arrest ... Catching up with Carol Silva ... Fatal Melville fire ... Farmingdale band
Leandra's Law arrest ... Catching up with Carol Silva ... Fatal Melville fire ... Farmingdale band