Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 3.25 cents at $6.0850 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 19 cents at $4.80 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 14 cents at $3.5375 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gainned 5.75 cents at $13.1225 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost 1.17 cents at $1.6720 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .15 cent at $2.1925 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .18 cent at $.6775 a pound.

