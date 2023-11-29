Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 17.25 cents at $5.56 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.4975 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 1.25 cents at $3.5975 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained .50 cent at $13.47 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .25 cent at $1.7190 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.15 cents at $2.2220 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained .05 cent at $.6897 a pound.

