Grains lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was off 12.75 cents at $6.10 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 3 cents at $4.6975 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 6.25 cents at $3.7875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 4.25 cents at $13.0825 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle rose 1.57 cents at $1.7002 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 2.15 cents at $2.2405 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs dropped .33 cent at $.7022 a pound.

