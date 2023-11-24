Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was off 7 cents at $5.4875 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.50 cents at $4.6325 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 3.50 cents at $3.73 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 25.75 cents at $13.3075 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off 4.22 cents at $1.7025 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 7.80 cents at $2.1938 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .70 cent at $.6757 a pound.