Grains mixed, Livestock higher
Wheat for Dec. was up 9.50 cents at $5.4375 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at $4.5150 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 6.75 cents at $3.5850 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 16.75 cents at $13.4650 a bushel.
Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 2.88 cents at $1.7165 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 8.25 cents at $2.2105 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained 1.05 cents at $.6892 a pound.
Tesla Science Center fire damage ... Suffolk 911 restored ... SSP improvements ... A.I. robot for kids
Tesla Science Center fire damage ... Suffolk 911 restored ... SSP improvements ... A.I. robot for kids