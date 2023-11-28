Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 9.50 cents at $5.4375 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4 cents at $4.5150 a bushel, Dec. oats lost 6.75 cents at $3.5850 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 16.75 cents at $13.4650 a bushel.

Beef, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up 2.88 cents at $1.7165 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 8.25 cents at $2.2105 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained 1.05 cents at $.6892 a pound.

