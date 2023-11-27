Business

Grains, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 4.75 cents at $5.4350 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 12.75 cents at $4.5625 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 2 cents at $3.70 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 14.50 cents at $13.3025 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .97 cent at $1.7075 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 6.68 cents at $2.1707 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off .50 cent at $.6762 a pound.

