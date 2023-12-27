Business

Grains mixed, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. lost 13.25 cents at $6.23 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 3.75 cents at $4.7650 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 5 cents at $3.7325 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 3.50 cents at $13.1675 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .15 cent at $1.7072 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained .92 cent at $2.2447 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs rose .57 cent at $.6987 a pound.

