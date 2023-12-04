Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

d

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 13.25 cents at $5.83 a bushel; Dec. corn lost 1.75 cents at $4.5925 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 5 cents at $3.8925 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 6 cents at $13.25 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.88 cents at $1.6887 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .35 cent at $2.1870 a pound; Dec. lean hogs gained .10 cent at $.6875 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suffolk Legis.-elect Stark in court … Port Jefferson rezoning delay … Dickens Festival Credit: Newsday

Deadly Holbrook hit-and-run ... Suffolk Legis.-elect Stark in court ... Search for new SCPD commissioner ... Motorcycle toy delivery

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Suffolk Legis.-elect Stark in court … Port Jefferson rezoning delay … Dickens Festival Credit: Newsday

Deadly Holbrook hit-and-run ... Suffolk Legis.-elect Stark in court ... Search for new SCPD commissioner ... Motorcycle toy delivery

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME