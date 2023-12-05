Grains, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Dec. was up 25 cents at $6.2075 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 8.25 cents at $4.6850 a bushel, Dec. oats fell 3.25 cents at $4.0225 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down .75 cent at $13.0550 a bushel.

Beef higher, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle gained 1.25 cents at $1.6850 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 4.18 cents at $2.1470 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined 1.23 cents at $.6682 a pound.