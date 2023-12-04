Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 18.75 cents at $5.9575 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.6025 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 10.75 cents at $4.0550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 18.75 cents at $13.0625 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost 2.02 cents at $1.6725 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 3.90 cents at $2.1052 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .55 cent at $.6805 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Romaine talks next commissioner ... Santos on Cameo ... Motorcycle toy delivery Credit: Newsday

Shocking bus driver indictment ... No booze on LIRR for SantaCon ... 'Elf' anniversary ... Dickens Festival

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Romaine talks next commissioner ... Santos on Cameo ... Motorcycle toy delivery Credit: Newsday

Shocking bus driver indictment ... No booze on LIRR for SantaCon ... 'Elf' anniversary ... Dickens Festival

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME