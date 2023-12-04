Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Dec. was up 18.75 cents at $5.9575 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.6025 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 10.75 cents at $4.0550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 18.75 cents at $13.0625 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost 2.02 cents at $1.6725 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 3.90 cents at $2.1052 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .55 cent at $.6805 a pound.