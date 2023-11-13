Business

Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 9 cents at $5.70 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.67 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 26.25 cents at $3.5125 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 22 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.7417 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle advanced .95 cent at $2.2945 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .22 cent at $.7180 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI campus protests, uncomfortable silence as war rages … Mattituck oyster farm … Mastic Beach managed retreat  Credit: Newsday

One dead in Hempstead house fire ... Pickle Festival ... LIRR new schedule today ... LIRR food options

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
LI campus protests, uncomfortable silence as war rages … Mattituck oyster farm … Mastic Beach managed retreat  Credit: Newsday

One dead in Hempstead house fire ... Pickle Festival ... LIRR new schedule today ... LIRR food options

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME