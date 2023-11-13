Grains mostly higher, Livestock higher
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. fell 9 cents at $5.70 a bushel; Dec. corn was up 4.25 cents at $4.67 a bushel; Dec. oats gained 26.25 cents at $3.5125 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans rose 22 cents at $13.5250 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle rose .55 cent at $1.7417 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle advanced .95 cent at $2.2945 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .22 cent at $.7180 a pound.
