Grains mixed, Livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was off 14 cents at $5.2950 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 5.75 cents at $4.5050 a bushel; Dec. oats was down 4.75 cents at $3.6525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans rose 17 cents at $13.4725 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .17 cent at $1.7125 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.53 cents at $2.1860 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up 1.48 cents at $.6910 a pound.