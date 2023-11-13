Business

Grains higher, Livestock higher

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 3.75 cents at $5.79 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 13.25 cents at $4.7725 a bushel, Dec. oats rose 9.50 cents at 3.5625 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans advanced 34.50 cents at $13.68 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was up .75 cent at $1.7492 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose 1 cent at $2.3072 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs gained up 1.45 cents at $.7335 a pound.

