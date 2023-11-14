Grains higher, Livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. gained 10.75 cents at $5.8075 a bushel; Dec. corn advanced 10.75 cents at $4.7775 a bushel; Dec. oats rose 9.75 cents at $3.60 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans was up 7.50 cents at $13.60 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle gained 2.65 cents at $1.7682 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle rose .77 cent at $2.3022 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .67 cent at $.7247 a pound.