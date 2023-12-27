Grains mostly higher, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly higher Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 10.50 cents at $6.1950 a bushel; Mar. corn was up .50 cent at $4.76 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 3.50 cents at $3.6875 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6.75 cents at $13.0450 a bushel.
Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.7090 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 4.05 cents at $2.2165 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .60 cent at $.6927 a pound.
Updated 33 minutes ago Peconic affordable housing ... Manufacturing jobs coming to LI ... MTA congestion pricing ... Punter beats cancer
Updated 33 minutes ago Peconic affordable housing ... Manufacturing jobs coming to LI ... MTA congestion pricing ... Punter beats cancer