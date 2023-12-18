Grains, Livestock higher

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 4.25 cents at $6.2425 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 10.25 cents at $4.7975 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7.50 cents at $3.77 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 6 cents at $13.17 a bushel.

Beef and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle rose 1.60 cents at $1.6910 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 4.60 cents at $2.2415 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up 1.95 cents at $.7212 a pound.