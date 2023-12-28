Grains higher, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. gained 12 cents at $6.3150 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 1 cent at $4.77 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 8 cents at $3.7675 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans advanced 14.75 cents at $13.1925 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was up .12 cent at $1.7102 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.30 cents at $2.2440 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was rose .40 cent at $.6967 a pound.