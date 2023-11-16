Business

Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 21.75 cents at $5.4950 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 6.25 cents at $4.6725 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.4975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 27.25 cents at $13.6025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.7625 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.2965 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 1.93 cents at $.7027 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Starbucks strike today … Sundial layoffs … Mom, dad, baby delivered by same doctor Credit: Newsday

Santos says he won't seek reelection 2024 ... Valva lawsuit rejected ... Thanksgiving dinner costs ... What's Up on Long Island

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Starbucks strike today … Sundial layoffs … Mom, dad, baby delivered by same doctor Credit: Newsday

Santos says he won't seek reelection 2024 ... Valva lawsuit rejected ... Thanksgiving dinner costs ... What's Up on Long Island

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?

Newsday Logo

ONE-DAYSALE25¢ for 5 6 months

Get Unlimited Access

Cancel anytime