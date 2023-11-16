Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mostly lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. lost 21.75 cents at $5.4950 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 6.25 cents at $4.6725 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.4975 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans declined 27.25 cents at $13.6025 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .50 cent at $1.7625 a pound; Nov. feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $2.2965 a pound; Dec. lean hogs fell 1.93 cents at $.7027 a pound.