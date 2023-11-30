Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up 14.25 cents at $5.7025 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 12 cents at $4.6175 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 14.25 cents at $3.74 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was down 4.25 cents at $13.4275 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost 1.03 cents at $1.7087 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 2.25 cents at $2.1995 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs declined .20 cent at $.6877 a pound.

