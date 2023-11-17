Grains mixed, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up .50 cent at $5.50 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.75 cents at $4.70 a bushel; Dec. oats was off 2.75 cents at $3.47 a bushel; while Nov. soybeans fell 13 cents at $13.4725 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off 1.45 cents at $1.7480 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 2.33 cents at $2.2732 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was up .88 cent at $.7115 a pound.