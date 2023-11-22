Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was up .75 cent at $5.5575 a bushel; Dec. corn fell 1.75 cents at $4.6825 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 11.50 cents at 3.6950 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was off 20.75 cents at $13.5650 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .53 cent at $1.7447 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle lost 1.20 cents at $2.2712 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was up .10 cent at $.6827 a pound.

