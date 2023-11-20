Grains, Livestock mixed
Wheat for Dec. was off 7.25 cents at $5.4350 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.50 cents at $4.6950 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 2.25 cents at 3.4725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 27 cents at $13.6725 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.7547 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $2.2985 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .62 cent at $.7035 a pound.
Deadly driving on the rise ... Penn Station upgrades accessibility ... Early Thanksgiving travel ... Holiday photos
Deadly driving on the rise ... Penn Station upgrades accessibility ... Early Thanksgiving travel ... Holiday photos