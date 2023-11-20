Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Dec. was off 7.25 cents at $5.4350 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 2.50 cents at $4.6950 a bushel, Dec. oats gained 2.25 cents at 3.4725 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans was up 27 cents at $13.6725 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle was off .28 cent at $1.7547 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.35 cents at $2.2985 a pound; while Dec. lean hogs was off .62 cent at $.7035 a pound.

