Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.75 cents at $6.2275 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.7275 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 1.75 cents at $3.8525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 14.50 cents at $13.1250 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost .37 cent at $1.6845 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 1.27 cents at $2.2190 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs dropped 1.02 cents at $.7055 a pound.

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stony Brook valets protest … Daler strong event … Top 100 wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Hochul OKs slavery reparations panel ... Bayville library upgrades ... Korey Duff Jr. signs with Rutgers ... Gifts for pets

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Stony Brook valets protest … Daler strong event … Top 100 wrestlers Credit: Newsday

Hochul OKs slavery reparations panel ... Bayville library upgrades ... Korey Duff Jr. signs with Rutgers ... Gifts for pets

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest Videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoCovering Long Island like no one else canDigital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME