Grains mixed, Livestock lower

Wheat for Mar. was up 5.75 cents at $6.2275 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 4.25 cents at $4.7275 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 1.75 cents at $3.8525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 14.50 cents at $13.1250 a bushel.

Beef, pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle lost .37 cent at $1.6845 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was off 1.27 cents at $2.2190 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs dropped 1.02 cents at $.7055 a pound.