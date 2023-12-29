Grains, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 5.50 cents at $6.26 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 2.25 cents at $4.7475 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 4 cents at $3.8075 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 19.25 cents at $13 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was up 2.55 cents at $1.7357 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.83 cents at $2.2357 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down 1.12 cents at $.6855 a pound.
Updated 36 minutes ago Fires in Roslyn and West Babylon ... Rally for fired teacher ... Times Square confetti test ... Steve Bellone's last days as county executive
Updated 36 minutes ago Fires in Roslyn and West Babylon ... Rally for fired teacher ... Times Square confetti test ... Steve Bellone's last days as county executive