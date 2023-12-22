Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

Wheat for Mar. was up 3.75 cents at $6.1525 a bushel; Mar. corn rose .50 cent at $4.73 a bushel, Mar. oats lost 4 cents at $3.5950 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 2.50 cents at $12.9975 a bushel.

Beef mixed, pork higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Dec. live cattle fell .50 cent at $1.7005 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up 1.05 cents at $2.2275 a pound; while Mar. lean hogs gained .70 cent at $.7135 a pound.

