Grains, Livestock mixed
CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 5.25 cents at $5.4475 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.50 cents at $4.7225 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.4550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 26.75 cents at $13.75 a bushel.
Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Dec. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.7522 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .22 cent at $2.2932 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off 2.13 cents at $.6882 a pound.
LIers polled on housing, election, casino ... LI families face 'hunger cliff' ... Holiday storm ... HS football recap
LIers polled on housing, election, casino ... LI families face 'hunger cliff' ... Holiday storm ... HS football recap