Business

Grains, Livestock mixed

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was down 5.25 cents at $5.4475 a bushel; Dec. corn rose 5.50 cents at $4.7225 a bushel; Dec. oats was up 2.50 cents at $3.4550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans gained 26.75 cents at $13.75 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .13 cent at $1.7522 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose .22 cent at $2.2932 a pound; Dec. lean hogs was off 2.13 cents at $.6882 a pound.

