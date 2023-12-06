Grains, Livestock mixed

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Weedneday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 15.50 cents at $6.2175 a bushel; Dec. corn rose .75 cent at $4.6675 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 1.50 cents at $3.9350 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 3.25 cents at $13.0175 a bushel.

Beef mixed and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .42 cent at $1.6810 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 1.25 cents at $2.1647 a pound; Dec. lean hogs decreased .20 cent at $.6690 a pound.