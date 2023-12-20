Grains, Livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were lower Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was off 1 cent at $6.1725 a bushel; Mar. corn lost .75 cent at $4.73 a bushel; Mar. oats was down 12.50 cents at $3.7550 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans fell 3.50 cents at $13.14 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle lost .85 cent at $1.6845 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell 1.05 cents at $2.2257 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was down .60 cent at $.7045 a pound.