Business

Grains mixed, Livestock lower

By The Associated Press

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 15.75 cents at $6.30 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 3.25 cent at $4.7550 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 1.25 cents at $3.6525 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 3.25 cents at $12.9775 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle fell .65 cent at $1.6975 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle dropped .35 cent at $2.2165 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off 1.93 cents at $.6987 a pound.

