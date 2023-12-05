Grains mixed, Livestock lower

CHICAGO — Grain futures were mixed Tuesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Dec. was up 23.25 cents at $6.0625 a bushel; Dec. corn gained 0.0625 cents at $4.66 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 2.75 cents at $3.92 a bushel; while Jan. soybeans lost 20 cent at $13.05 a bushel.

Beef and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Dec. live cattle was off .35 cent at $1.6852 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .378 cent at $2.1492 a pound; Dec. lean hogs decreased .0165 cent at $.6710 a pound.